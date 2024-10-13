IMF Lowers Borrowing Costs by 36%

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Abuja, Oct. 11, 2024 (NAN) – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a significant reduction in borrowing costs for its member countries, cutting costs by 36%, which amounts to an estimated $1.2 billion annually.

This decision was the result of the IMF’s Board Review of Charges and the Surcharge Policy, according to a statement released by the IMF Press Centre on Friday.

Following the Board’s decision, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva issued a statement emphasizing the impact of the reduced costs in a challenging global economic climate marked by high interest rates.

“In a challenging global environment and at a time of high interest rates, our membership has reached consensus on a comprehensive package. This package substantially reduces the cost of borrowing while safeguarding the IMF’s financial capacity to support countries in need,” Georgieva stated.

The approved measures, set to take effect on Nov. 1, 2024, will lower borrowing costs for member countries by 36%, translating to $1.2 billion in annual savings. The number of countries subject to surcharges is expected to fall from 20 to 13 by fiscal year 2026.

The cost reduction will be achieved through various adjustments, including reducing the margin over the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) interest rate, raising the threshold for level-based surcharges, lowering the rate for time-based surcharges, and increasing the thresholds for commitment fees.

Georgieva noted that while the charges and surcharges would be lowered, they remain crucial to the IMF’s cooperative lending framework, covering lending intermediation expenses, building reserves to mitigate financial risks, and encouraging prudent borrowing.

“These reforms will help ensure that the IMF can continue serving its members in a changing world,” she said.

The statement also clarified that charges and surcharges do not apply to borrowing under the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which provides concessional financial support to low-income member countries. (NAN)