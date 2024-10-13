Menu
DisCos revenue for Q2 2024 hits N431.16bn-NERC

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Constance Athekame

Abuja, Oct. 11, 2024(NAN) The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says the total revenue collected by all Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in quarter two hit N431.16 billion.

The commission made this known on its Website in its second quarter 2024 report in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that the N431.16 billion collected was out of the N543.64 billion that was billed customers, adding that this translated to a collection efficiency of 79.31 per cent.

It said in comparison to the total revenue collected by all DisCos in quarter 1 which was N291.62 billion out of the N368.65 billion billed customers which translated to 79.11 per cent collection efficiency.

The report showed that Ikeja and Eko DisCos recorded the highest collection efficiencies of 94.67 per cent and 88.03 per cent respectively.

” Yola DisCo recorded the lowest collection efficiency of 55.67 per cent

“A comparison of DisCos performance in Q1 and Q2 showed that six DisCos recorded improvements in collection efficiency, ‘’ it said.

The report also showed that the commission issued 18 licences, permits and certifications in the quarter under review.

It said these included: five new off-grid generation licences with a total nameplate capacity of 12.36 Megawatts (MW).

“Two on-grid generation licences with a gross capacity of 66MW, one new electricity trading licence, one system operator licence.

“One captive generation permit with a capacity of 5MW, six certifications for Meter Service Providers and two permits and two permits for Meter Asset Providers, ‘’ it said(

