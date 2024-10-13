Menu
Chinese Firm Donates Food Distribut to Maiduguri Flood Victims

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

13, October 2024

Chinese construction firm, theChina Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) has donated over 11 tons of food supplies to the Borno State government for distribution to those affected by the recent flood in the state.

 

A devastating flood, the worst in 30 years in the state submerged over 50 percent of the state capital Maiduguri and its environs resulting in many deaths, destruction of properties and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents.

The supplies, according to a representative of the firm, Liu Shuai is to aid the flood victims alleviate their suffering.

Liu who presented the relief materials at a brief ceremony in Maiduguri, attended by Governor Babagana Zulum, heads of relevant government departments, and representatives from the Chinese firm, said the initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and reflects its commitment to the welfare and well-being of local communities in Nigeria.

He said: “As a central Chinese enterprise that has been operating in the Nigerian market for many years, CMEC has consistently monitored the livelihoods of local residents and actively fulfilled its social responsibilities.”

According to Liu, CMEC quickly mobilized support for its local staff right after the flood and launched a special assistance plan for local government and flood victims.

He added that: “In addition to the food supplies, CMEC will continue to increase its investments and actively participate in post-disaster reconstruction efforts to assist the government and people of Borno State in overcoming these challenges as swiftly as possible.”

In his remarks, Governor Zulum expressed gratitude for the support provided by CMEC. He assured that his administration would complete post-disaster reconstruction on time.

The governor highlighted the significant role of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP) project, undertaken by CMEC, in the socio-economic development of the local community. He expressed hope for more extensive cooperation with CMEC in the future.(www.naija247.com)

 

