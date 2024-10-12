No one can fill this emptiness you left-BBnaija star Dami Gold mourns death of her dad.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

12, October 2024.

A former Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate, Dami Gold is currently mourning the tragic loss of her father.

The reality star shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional tribute to honour his memory.

Along with her heartfelt words, she posted a tear-jerking video that captured precious moments they shared. In her tribute, Damilola expressed her deep grief and love for her late father, recounting the special bond they had.

The touching video showed memories, from family moments to heartwarming father-daughter interactions, leaving fans and followers moved by her pain.

In the tear-jerking tribute, she wrote: “My Dearest Dad,

It’s hard to find the right words to express everything I’m feeling right now. Losing you has left an emptiness that no one else can fill. You were more than just my father; you were my guide, my protector, my biggest fan, and my greatest source of strength. It’s impossible to imagine life without your voice, your laughter, or your comforting presence.

From the earliest moments I can remember, you were always there teaching me, supporting me, believing in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. You had this incredible way of making me feel like I could take on the world. Every time I was afraid, you reassured me that I was strong enough to get through it. Every achievement, no matter how small, you celebrated like it was the greatest thing in the world. Your pride in me gave me wings.

Now, with you gone, I feel like a part of me is missing. There are so many things I still wanted to share with you, to ask you, to learn from you. But in my heart, I know you’re still with me. I feel your love in every corner of my life. I see you in the little things — the way I laugh, the way I approach challenges, the way I carry myself. You’ve left a piece of yourself in everything I do, and I promise to honor that with every step I take.

I miss the sound of your voice, the warmth of your embrace, the way you would tell me stories about your life and offer your advice. You always seemed to know the right thing to say, even when things were tough. I wish I could hear your wisdom one more time, feel your comforting hand on my shoulder. But I know that wherever you are now, you’re still watching over me, still guiding me in ways I may not fully understand yet.

I miss you more than words can ever say, but I take comfort in knowing that our bond can never be broken. Not even by death. You will always be with me, a part of me, and I will carry your spirit forward in everything I do..

Until we meet again, I love you more than you’ll ever know.(www.naija247news.com)