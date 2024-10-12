House of Rep to set up of Bola Tinubu University to tech Nigerian language.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

12, October 2024.

A bill to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages, has been passed for its first reading by the House of Representatives.

The University, if established, would add another university to the existing institutions.

The bill is sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and eight others, and aims to promote the learning of Nigerian languages.

It’s also expected to be scheduled for a second reading in the coming weeks, leading to a public hearing to gather input from stakeholders.

According to Section II, Part I of the bill, the university will “encourage the advancement of learning and provide opportunities for all individuals, regardless of race, creed, sex, or political beliefs, to acquire higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures.”

It also seeks to develop academic and professional programs that lead to diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate research, focusing on practical skills in Nigerian languages and cultures to foster national development.

In addition, the university is being proposed to act as a catalyst for effectively utilizing Nigeria’s natural, economic, and human resources through postgraduate training, research, and innovation once established.(www.naija247news.com)