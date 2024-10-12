Elon musk is an Anti-christ prophet,uebert Angel claims

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

12, October 2024.

Prophet Uebert Angel, a prominent UK-based Zimbabwean religious figure, has recently stirred up controversy on social media with claims about Elon Musk’s alleged involvement in an anti-Christ agenda. In a viral video, Angel stated that while Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, is not the anti-Christ, he is supposedly being used as a tool to advance a “new world order” associated with the anti-Christ’s plan.

Elon Musk is part and parcel of the signs of the end time. Is he the anti-Christ? Is he the anti-Christ?” Angel asks rhetorically in the video.

Angel then proceeds to explain his reasoning, focusing on Musk’s name and NASA’s logo. He suggests that Musk’s name has a deeper symbolic meaning tied to divinity, and he controversially claims that the NASA logo contains hidden symbolism.

The word Elon El Elyon which is also the word Elon which simply means God the Strong One. And it so happens that Elon Musk is working with NASA. When we get NASA in the Hebrew, it is also the word Nahash which means snake. Show us the logo with something that looks like that,” Angel says, displaying an image that implies the two red lines in the NASA logo represent the tips of a snake’s tongue.

Angel also delves into the names of Musk’s companies, Starlink and Neuralink, linking them to Biblical and satanic symbolism.

“The devil is no longer hiding. The devil is also referred to as morning star and then we have a company called Starlink. Now they are putting Neuralink in your brain but it’s more dangerous because the enemy can still use it. This is the way you write it [Neuralink] in Greek. 20 plus 50 plus 10 plus 30… Let me not waste your time, it’s triple 6 [666],” Angel explains.

Angel also suggests that Musk’s purchase of X (formerly Twitter) is part of a larger plan to control global narratives, connecting it to the Biblical idea of the devil’s influence over airwaves.

And the Bible says the devil is the king of the airwaves. So the SpaceX he was buying is to control communication. Then he bought X to control narratives. That doesn’t mean he himself is the anti-Christ, no. But he’s an intellectual who doesn’t know the word so there are individuals who will help the platform to be built so that when the enemy comes he will do it easily,” Angel concludes.

The prophet’s statements have caused a stir, with many social media users debating the validity and implications of his claims.(www.naija247news.com).