Davido’s backside becomes a topic as he kneels to greet guests

12, October 2024.

Nigerian music icon Davido Adeleke has garnered significant attention online following the circulation of a new video from a recent event held in Abuja.

The clip, which rapidly gained popularity, features the DMW label head dressed in a formal suit, graciously greeting guests, including the Olu of Warri, by kneeling in a show of respect.

Notably, an unexpected moment in the video drew the viewers’ focus, as Davido’s backside was inadvertently revealed during his interactions with attendees.

Social media platforms have been lively with responses to Davido’s viral video, as users have inundated the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident.(www.naija247news.com)