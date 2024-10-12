Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The Nation

41-Yr-old father,Aliu Ibrahim Arrested for Def!ling His 12-Yr-old Daughter for 2years in Ogun.

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

 

 

12, October 2024.

 

Aliu Ibrahim, a 41-year-old father, has been accused of having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter, Rodiat Ibrahim, for two years.

 

Ibrahim was arrested on October 10 after his estranged wife, Egbebi Temitope, who resides in the Papa Olosun area on Oja-Odan reported him at Oja-Odan Division of the Ogun State Police Command.

 

Temitope said Aliu Ibrahim allegedly defiled their daughter all the times she stayed with him during her holidays.

 

She said that she became aware of the ass@ult after she took Rodiat to the State Hospital in Ilaro over untreated vag!nal discharge that has been recurring in the child for an extended period.

 

At the hospital, it was discovered that her father had allegedly been def!ling her.

 

Following the report, operatives of Oja-Odan Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and arrested Ibrahim at about 2:10pm on October 10, 2024.

 

Preliminary investigation is ongoing by the human rights section of Oja Odan division after which the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

 

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed Ibrahim’s arrest.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
House of Rep to set up of Bola Tinubu University to tech Nigerian language.
Next article
Elon musk is an Anti-christ prophet,uebert Angel claims
Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Elon musk is an Anti-christ prophet,uebert Angel claims

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
    12, October 2024. Prophet Uebert Angel, a prominent UK-based Zimbabwean...

House of Rep to set up of Bola Tinubu University to tech Nigerian language.

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
    12, October 2024.   A bill to establish the Bola Ahmed...

No one can fill this emptiness you left-BBnaija star Dami Gold mourns death of her dad.

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
        12, October 2024.   A former Big Brother Naija season 9...

Nigerian Banks Hasten to Migrate Core Software, More Service Disruptions Loom

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
12, October 2024 Customers of Nigerian banks are to brace...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Elon musk is an Anti-christ prophet,uebert Angel claims

Religion 0
    12, October 2024. Prophet Uebert Angel, a prominent UK-based Zimbabwean...

House of Rep to set up of Bola Tinubu University to tech Nigerian language.

Politics & Govt News 0
    12, October 2024.   A bill to establish the Bola Ahmed...

No one can fill this emptiness you left-BBnaija star Dami Gold mourns death of her dad.

Entertainment 0
        12, October 2024.   A former Big Brother Naija season 9...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Elon musk is an Anti-christ prophet,uebert Angel claims

Favor Akpan - 0