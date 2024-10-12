41-Yr-old father,Aliu Ibrahim Arrested for Def!ling His 12-Yr-old Daughter for 2years in Ogun.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

12, October 2024.

Aliu Ibrahim, a 41-year-old father, has been accused of having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter, Rodiat Ibrahim, for two years.

Ibrahim was arrested on October 10 after his estranged wife, Egbebi Temitope, who resides in the Papa Olosun area on Oja-Odan reported him at Oja-Odan Division of the Ogun State Police Command.

Temitope said Aliu Ibrahim allegedly defiled their daughter all the times she stayed with him during her holidays.

She said that she became aware of the ass@ult after she took Rodiat to the State Hospital in Ilaro over untreated vag!nal discharge that has been recurring in the child for an extended period.

At the hospital, it was discovered that her father had allegedly been def!ling her.

Following the report, operatives of Oja-Odan Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and arrested Ibrahim at about 2:10pm on October 10, 2024.

Preliminary investigation is ongoing by the human rights section of Oja Odan division after which the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed Ibrahim’s arrest.(www.naija247news.com)