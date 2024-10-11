Menu
Nigeria Opens Fuel Market as Local Traders Can Now Buy Directly from Dangote Refinery

By: David Okafor

Date:

Lagos, Oct 11, 2024 (Reuters) – Nigeria has taken a major step towards fully deregulating its fuel market, allowing local traders to buy petrol directly from the Dangote Oil Refinery, effectively ending the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd’s exclusive purchasing rights, Finance Minister Wale Edun announced on Friday.

The Dangote Oil Refinery, which began petrol processing in September, initially gave NNPC exclusive purchasing rights, enabling the government to maintain subsidies on oil products. However, this changed after NNPC increased fuel prices by over 15% earlier this week, selling petrol at market prices for the first time in more than 30 years, marking an end to the costly subsidy program that strained NNPC’s finances.

“This direct purchasing mechanism allows marketers to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain for petroleum products,” Edun stated.

With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery—the largest in Africa—promises to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported oil products. A government committee, chaired by Edun, approved the sale of crude oil to the refinery in naira on Oct. 1, ensuring that the facility would meet the country’s fuel needs, further transitioning Nigeria toward a fully deregulated market.

The new policy also extends to all local refineries operating in the country, paving the way for a more open and competitive fuel sector.

Binance Compliance Head Denied Bail Again as Money Laundering Trial Begins in Nigeria
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

