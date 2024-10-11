Menu
Investigative News and Reports

Binance Compliance Head Denied Bail Again as Money Laundering Trial Begins in Nigeria

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Oct 11, 2024 (Reuters) – Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s Head of Financial Compliance, was denied bail for the second time on Friday as his money laundering trial commenced in Nigeria. The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the prison where he is being held is equipped to address his medical needs.

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen, has been in detention since February. Both he and Binance have denied the charges against him. In his plea to the court, Gambaryan argued that he required medical treatment outside of prison due to a deteriorating health condition that necessitates surgery. However, Judge Emeka Nwite dismissed the request, stating, “There is no evidence before this court that the Nigerian Correctional Service cannot handle the health challenges of the accused.”

The judge also highlighted that Gambaryan had not withdrawn an earlier appeal against a May bail ruling, making his latest request a potential abuse of judicial process. With an appeal still pending at the Court of Appeal, the judge deemed it inappropriate to grant a fresh bail application.

The trial was adjourned until Oct. 18 after Gambaryan’s lawyer cross-examined two state witnesses. Meanwhile, Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, expressed her frustration over her husband’s prolonged detention, maintaining that he had no decision-making authority at Binance. “I just pray that when he is finally released, the damage he is suffering is not permanent. I am exhausted and deeply disappointed,” she said in a statement.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is also facing separate tax evasion charges in Nigeria, which the company has denied.

