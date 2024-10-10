Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Slumps as Investors Lose N57 Billion Amid Banking Selloffs

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market extended its bearish run on Wednesday, shedding N57 billion from investors’ portfolios due to selloffs in major banking stocks.

Tier-one banks such as Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Corporation, and Fidelity Bank were among the top drivers of the market’s decline.

Market capitalisation dropped by N57 billion, or 0.10%, closing at N56.019 trillion from the previous day’s N56.076 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index fell by 0.10%, shedding 98 points to close at 97,487.14 points, compared to Tuesday’s close of 97,584.81 points. This resulted in the Year-To-Date (YTD) return dipping to 30.38%.

Market breadth also remained negative, with 38 stocks declining while only 15 advanced. EllahLakes led the losers, dropping by 48k to close at N4.40 per share, followed by ABC Transport, which lost 13k to close at N1.22 per share. Eterna recorded a significant drop, losing N2.30 to close at N24.70 per share, while C&I Leasing and Livestock Feed declined by 34k and 30k respectively.

Conversely, Lasaco Assurance topped the gainers’ chart, rising by 23k to close at N2.53 per share. Mecure followed with a gain of 80k, closing at N9.25, while Julius Berger added N14 to close at N164 per share. Regency Alliance Insurance and Gold Breweries also posted gains, rising by 5k and 25k respectively.

Trade turnover was lower compared to the previous session, with the value of transactions dropping by 16.65%.

A total of 356.13 million shares valued at N6.95 billion were traded in 8,582 deals, a decrease from the 719.11 million shares valued at N8.34 billion that changed hands in 9,435 deals in the prior session.

Fidelity Bank led the activity chart in terms of volume, with 66.24 million shares worth N988.10 million traded.

UBA followed with 38.04 million shares valued at N1.03 billion, leading the market in value. Sterling Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, and Oando Plc also featured prominently, trading significant volumes of 33.79 million, 14.56 million, and 13.12 million shares respectively.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
