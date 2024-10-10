Seabourne Trade Drives 85% of Nigeria’s Trade — Naval Chief

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, highlighted the significance of the nation’s underwater resources at the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogalla emphasized that these resources facilitate over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s trade volume, comprising various aquatic species and substantial non-living natural resources, including 36 billion barrels of crude oil and 182 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

In his paper titled “Preserving the Underwater — the Secure and Sustainable Use of the Underwater,” Ogalla underscored the African Integrated Maritime Strategy’s (AIMS) recognition of the underwater’s crucial role in advancing Africa’s Blue Economy.

He added that Nigeria’s maritime area of interest encompassed internal waters, territorial sea, the Exclusive Economic Zone, and the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Nigerian Navy’s participation in the symposium showcased its progress in eradicating piracy in Nigerian waters since 2022 and its removal from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of Piracy Prone States,” Ogalla said.

The naval chief also met with naval leaders from the US, Italy, and the International Hydrographic Organisation to discuss enhanced maritime security, cooperation, and counter-piracy efforts.

Ogalla’s bilateral discussions included meetings with Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations for the U.S. Navy, and Adm. Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Naval.

They analyzed ways to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase efforts to counter piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Franchetti praised Nigeria’s leadership in promoting maritime collaboration, particularly through exercises like OBANGAME Express, which strengthen regional maritime security.