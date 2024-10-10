Nigeria’s NNPC Hikes Petrol Prices by Over 15%, Ending Decades-Long Subsidy

LAGOS, Oct. 10, 2024 – Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, NNPC Ltd, has raised petrol prices by more than 15%, marking the second price increase in less than a month. This move signifies Nigeria’s exit from a costly fuel subsidy program that has long strained government finances.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At NNPC stations in Lagos, the price of gasoline surged to 998 naira per litre ($0.63) from 858 naira, while in Abuja, prices increased to 1,030 naira from 950 naira per litre. Long queues formed as consumers reacted to the sudden price hike.

NNPC, the nation’s sole importer of refined products, can now recover its costs in full, having sourced gasoline from the Dangote Oil Refinery at 898 naira per litre. This marks the first time in over 30 years that Nigeria has sold petrol at full market prices, relieving the national treasury from the financial burden of fuel subsidies. The subsidy program had been projected to cost the government at least $3.7 billion this year.

President Bola Tinubu, who initially scrapped the subsidy upon taking office, reinstated it partially after inflation surged, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis and igniting widespread discontent. By September, NNPC admitted it was facing severe financial strain, halting fuel imports due to supply shortages.

The price hike has sparked criticism from labor unions and manufacturers, warning it could worsen Nigeria’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The price of gasoline is a sensitive issue in the country, where millions rely on fuel-powered generators due to the unreliable national electricity grid.

In a related development, Nigeria began selling crude oil to the Dangote Refinery in naira, with the refinery now receiving 13 cargoes of crude oil from NNPC to meet the nation’s fuel needs.

Edwin Devakumar, head of the Dangote Refinery, stated that the facility now has the capacity to meet Nigeria’s full fuel demand.

As gasoline is now sold at market rates, NNPC is no longer expected to be the sole buyer of refined products from the Dangote Refinery, allowing other traders to enter the market.

($1 = 1,595.00 naira)