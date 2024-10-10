Nigeria’s Crude Exports Could Drop Below 1 Million Barrels a Day as Dangote Refinery Ramps Up

Dangote Refinery Set to Process 400,000 Barrels of Nigerian Crude Daily, Shifting Africa’s Oil Market

LAGOS, Oct. 10, 2024 (Bloomberg) – Africa’s largest refinery, Dangote Oil Refinery, is scheduled to intake up to 400,000 barrels of Nigerian crude per day over the next two months, reshaping regional import and export markets.

According to cargo allocation data, the Lagos-based refinery will take in around 24 million barrels of Nigerian crude during October and November, marking a significant increase in local feedstock use.

Years behind schedule, the 650,000-barrel-a-day refinery will reduce Nigeria’s crude exports dramatically by taking 13 to 14 shipments from the country’s typical monthly export program of 50 cargoes. This shift is expected to tighten the West African crude market in the fourth quarter, with Nigerian exports potentially falling below 1 million barrels per day, according to Ronan Hodgson, an analyst at FGE.

Some shipments may face delays, with two cargoes from September already pushed into October. Still, Dangote’s scheduled intake for these months far exceeds the average 255,000 barrels per day it processed earlier this year as it gradually ramped up operations.

Running at 60-70% capacity, the refinery is expected to reach full capacity within months, according to Vartika Shukla, Chairman of Engineers India Ltd. This shift is also likely to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on gasoline and diesel imports, aligning with the country’s long-term goal of curbing costly product imports.

In an agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Dangote will receive crude supplies in exchange for NNPC becoming the sole distributor of its gasoline output, setting the stage for substantial changes in both Nigeria’s oil product imports and the broader West African fuel market.