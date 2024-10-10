Nigeria Urges Africa to Develop Homegrown AI Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Ilorin, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cautioned African nations against over-reliance on overseas-developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Oloyede, speaking at the University of Ilorin’s Lecture Series on Wednesday, delivered a presentation titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanities.” He urged African countries to invest in building their own AI capabilities to ensure they are not exploited or sidelined in future technological advancements.

“By being part of AI’s global development, Africa can avoid dependence on external powers and secure its place in the evolving digital landscape,” said Oloyede, a former Vice-Chancellor of Unilorin.

He called on regional bodies like the African Union (AU), the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take the lead in crafting AI strategies that cater specifically to the continent’s needs. He emphasized that AI should be ethically integrated into sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance.

Oloyede also stressed the importance of collaboration between African countries on AI research and data sharing to reduce the risk of over-reliance on foreign technologies. He encouraged scholars in fields like Islamic Studies and Law to generate AI content that respects cultural, ethical, and religious principles.

“AI must be developed with sensitivity to ethical and cultural contexts, ensuring it aligns with fundamental human rights values,” he added.

The professor reassured the audience that AI would not replace humanity but insisted that humans must remain in control of the technology to safeguard future progress.