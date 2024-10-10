Lagos State Urges Yoruba Indigenous Youths to Enlist in Military to Bolster National Security

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Lagos State Government on Wednesday called on indigenous youths to join the military, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in national security.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this appeal during a quarterly meeting with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Ikeja.

Salu-Hundeyin expressed concern over the low enrollment of Lagos indigenes in the military during recent recruitment exercises, noting that this trend leaves the state underrepresented in the nation’s security forces.

According to her, the Federal Government has allocated 150 slots per state for military recruitment, but Lagos has seen minimal participation from its youth.

“In the military, Lagos State has been severely short-changed. We have very few people there. This is an opportunity that should not escape our indigenes again,” she said.

She emphasized that national security is a collective responsibility and urged youths to consider military service, which offers a wide range of roles beyond combat, including medical, technical, and engineering positions.

Salu-Hundeyin added, “It’s not just about carrying guns. You can be a doctor, nurse, or mechanic in the military. Joining the military is one of the greatest services you can give to your state and country.”

Apostle Kehinde Sowemimo, Chairman of PCRC Lagos State Command, also addressed the stigma surrounding military service, particularly in the South-West, where many parents discourage their children from joining.

Sowemimo stressed the importance of dispelling the myth that military service is dangerous, noting that it is crucial for all regions to contribute to national defense.

The meeting also touched on local security concerns, including the resurgence of lorries causing traffic issues in Apapa and the rise of petrol hawking due to fuel scarcity. The PCRC urged the government to address these issues and improve resources for local police stations.