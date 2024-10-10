Dangote Refinery to Process 400,000 Barrels of Nigerian Crude Daily, Transforming Africa’s Oil Market

Lagos, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) – Dangote Oil Refinery is set to significantly reshape the African oil market, as it prepares to receive up to 400,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily over the next two months.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This surge in supply marks a pivotal moment for the refinery, Africa’s largest, as it strengthens its focus on local feedstock.

Scheduled to take delivery of around 24 million barrels of Nigerian crude in October and November, Dangote Refinery is ramping up production to meet both domestic and regional fuel demands.

The refinery, located just outside Lagos, has begun transforming the crude import and export landscape, drastically reducing Nigeria’s reliance on oil exports and curbing expensive fuel imports.

As the 650,000-barrel-per-day plant nears full capacity, the volume of Nigerian crude being diverted from exports to Dangote will tighten the West African crude market.

According to analysts, this could push Nigerian crude exports below 1 million barrels per day, a significant shift in the Atlantic oil market.

The refinery’s demand for local crude is expected to increase steadily, creating a new dynamic for both Nigeria’s domestic market and global crude flows.

Currently operating at 60-70% capacity, the Dangote Refinery expects to reach full production within months.

Vartika Shukla, Chairman of project management firm Engineers India Ltd., recently stated that the refinery is on track to operate at maximum capacity, indicating that the ramp-up process is progressing smoothly.

This increased processing will not only reduce the need for fuel imports but will also provide a stable domestic supply of gasoline, diesel, and other refined products.

Dangote’s decision to shift away from U.S. crude imports marks a strategic pivot, focusing more on Nigerian crude to power its operations.

Earlier in the year, the refinery imported millions of barrels of U.S. WTI Midland, but it has since reduced its interest in external crude sources, signaling its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s oil industry and driving economic growth through local sourcing.

An agreement struck between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Dangote ensures that NNPC will supply the refinery’s crude in exchange for being the sole distributor of its gasoline production.

This partnership is expected to streamline Nigeria’s fuel supply chain, further reducing the financial burden of importing refined products and contributing to greater energy security in the country.

As the refinery’s operations accelerate, Nigeria stands to achieve its long-term goal of reducing dependence on imported fuel, further reshaping the region’s oil market dynamics.

Experts believe that the refinery’s full operation will lead to a dramatic reduction in gasoline and diesel imports across West Africa, fundamentally altering the fuel supply landscape in the region.

This transformation could also boost Nigeria’s status as a key player in the global oil market by maximizing the value of its crude resources and reducing its exposure to global price fluctuations.

The Dangote Refinery represents not just a milestone in Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency but also a symbol of how large-scale industrial projects can catalyze economic transformation across Africa.

As production ramps up, the facility will likely become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial future, with the potential to stimulate growth in related sectors such as petrochemicals, logistics, and infrastructure development.