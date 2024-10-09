Stakeholders Urge Promotion of Non-Oil Exports to Diversify Nigeria’s Economy and Improve Trade Balance

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Stakeholders have emphasized the urgent need to promote non-oil exports to achieve a favorable balance of trade and support Nigeria’s diversification agenda. This call was made during the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) Seventh Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Prof. Segun Ajibola, a former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, highlighted that the balance of trade is a crucial indicator of a country’s economic health. He pointed out that about 90% of the Federal Government’s foreign exchange earnings and 70% of its total revenue stem from oil proceeds and petroleum income tax/royalties.

Ajibola noted that since the 1970s, the government has introduced various incentives aimed at improving the performance of the non-oil sector, with manufacturing positioned as a key pillar. However, he stressed that Nigeria’s export segment remains overly dependent on oil and gas, necessitating a comprehensive reevaluation of strategies to promote non-oil exports effectively.

“The current scenario, therefore, calls for a total re-evaluation of the country’s architecture for promoting non-oil exports if manufacturing activities are to meaningfully impact Nigeria’s trade balance,” Ajibola said. He urged the government to establish a new trade and industrial policy that articulates new incentives and drives implementation.

Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, Customs Area Controller of Lilypond Export Command at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), echoed these sentiments, stating that oil has historically dominated Nigeria’s export sector and revenue. He noted the urgent need for diversification into the non-oil sector due to the global decline in oil prices.

Odusanya emphasized that growth in exports could stimulate production, investment, consumption, and job creation, thereby contributing significantly to economic growth. He also highlighted the critical role of the manufacturing sector in enhancing Nigeria’s trade balance through exports of manufactured goods.

He pointed out that the NCS has been facilitating trade through reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business for compliant stakeholders. The implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, which began on September 2, allows certified manufacturers who comply with regulations to enjoy fewer inspections and streamlined customs procedures, enabling faster exports.

Chief Francis Meshioye, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving a favorable balance of trade but noted that this would require sustained efforts to incentivize the non-oil export sector. He criticized the inconsistent pursuit of several export incentives introduced by the Federal Government and highlighted the counterproductive policies from various ministries that hinder export growth.

“Immediate actions are needed to mitigate the initial negative impacts of government reform measures on the manufacturing sector,” Meshioye stated. He pointed to issues such as the escalating exchange rate, high logistics costs, insecurity, rising energy prices, and increased borrowing costs as significant challenges that must be addressed.

Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, Chairman of MANEG, commended the Federal Government for its ongoing reforms, particularly the review of tax policies and the call for baseline data submissions for the Export Expansion Grant from non-oil exporters. She noted, however, that exporters have faced challenges since the removal of fuel subsidies and the increase in energy tariffs, affecting their ability to compete effectively.

The discussions at the meeting underscored a shared commitment among stakeholders to enhance Nigeria’s non-oil export sector, recognizing its potential to drive economic diversification and stability.