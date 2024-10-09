Menu
Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy Target Faces Challenges as Naira Depreciates by 71%, Analyst Warns

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2024 – Financial analyst Dr. Afolabi Olowookere has called on the Federal Government to implement policies aligned with current economic realities in order to achieve its one trillion-dollar economy target by 2030. Speaking at the ninth annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos, Olowookere emphasized the need for accelerated infrastructure development and investment-friendly policies.

Presenting a paper on the theme, “Towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy: Roles of Insurance and Pension Sectors,” Olowookere highlighted the growth in Nigeria’s GDP, which increased from 2.98% in the first quarter to 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024. However, he expressed concerns over the medium-term outlook, noting that inflation, interest rates, and socio-economic factors could hinder the country’s progress towards the ambitious target.

Inflation, which rose from 21.82% in January 2023 to a peak of 34.19% in June 2024, has slightly eased to 32.15% in August, driven by food price inflation and loose financial conditions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects inflation will decline to 24% by the end of 2024 and further to 14% by 2027, but Olowookere warned that high interest rates will persist in response to these economic instabilities.

He also pointed out that the naira has depreciated significantly by 71.15% from N461 per dollar in January 2023 to N1,650 per dollar as of August 2024. This trend is expected to continue due to ongoing trade imbalances and inflationary pressures, making the one trillion-dollar target more difficult to achieve. Under current economic conditions, Olowookere projected the economy could grow to around $450 billion by 2030, well short of the desired figure.

Discussing sectoral contributions to Nigeria’s GDP, Olowookere identified agriculture, ICT, trade, and manufacturing as leading drivers of economic output. The financial and insurance sectors, which currently contribute 6.579% to GDP, continue to play a significant role in economic growth. He noted that total assets in the insurance industry grew by 36.9% in the first quarter of 2024, from N2.4 trillion to N3.3 trillion.

The analyst praised the advancements in technology within the insurance sector, with companies leveraging innovations such as data analytics, mobile claims processing, and online policy purchases. These changes, driven by Insurtech firms, are enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and reaching untapped markets.

In his keynote address, former Commissioner for Insurance and Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Fola Daniel, underscored the importance of the conference’s theme. He highlighted the role of NAIPE in providing quality information to the public and fostering greater understanding of the insurance and pension sectors. Daniel urged participants to use the conference as a platform for collaboration and innovation, key elements for navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The conference attracted a wide range of stakeholders from the pension and insurance sectors, retirees, and university students, all of whom discussed the future of Nigeria’s economy and the role these industries will play in its growth trajectory.

