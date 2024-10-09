Nigeria to Set Naira Rate for Dangote Refinery’s Crude Sales, Avoiding Fixed Exchange Levels

Nigeria will use the naira’s foreign-exchange market rate for crude oil sales to Aliko Dangote’s 650,000 barrels-a-day refinery, addressing concerns that the government might revert to fixing currency levels below market rates for such transactions.

The agreement ensures that the Dangote refinery will pay the local-currency equivalent of the international benchmark oil price using the central bank’s Nafem window, a forex trading platform for investors, exporters, and end-users, according to individuals familiar with the negotiations.

The agreement, which came into effect on October 1, marks a significant shift as Nigeria seeks to avoid a return to its old system of multiple exchange rates.

Under the previous administration, varying exchange rates created pressure on the naira, leading to inflation on imported goods and allowing for currency manipulation by large corporations and connected individuals.

This dual-rate system resulted in arbitrage opportunities and widened the gap between official and street exchange rates.

President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, swiftly ended this multiple exchange rate system as part of sweeping reforms at the central bank, which saw Olayemi Cardoso appointed as the new governor.

Tinubu had openly criticized the previous practices, pledging to unify the exchange rate system to stabilize the currency market and restore investor confidence.

The Dangote refinery, considered one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Africa, is expected to drastically reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel, which has long drained the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Before the refinery began local gasoline production in September, Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer, paradoxically exported oil and imported refined petroleum products, creating a heavy reliance on foreign currency.

Central bank governor Cardoso noted that local production at the Dangote refinery is projected to save between 10% and 15% of the nation’s dollar demand.

A special committee headed by Finance Minister Wale Edun reached an agreement for Nigeria’s first-ever sale of crude oil in naira to the Dangote refinery.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce pressure on the naira and enhance the supply of gasoline to the domestic market.

However, Dangote’s comments about the Edun committee “agreeing” on a foreign-exchange rate for the transaction and fixing the price at which gasoline would be sold raised concerns that the government was considering rolling back its currency reforms.

Despite these worries, sources indicated that Nigeria’s central bank strongly resisted any conversation around setting a fixed exchange rate for the transaction. Spokespersons for both the Dangote refinery and the Central Bank of Nigeria declined to comment on the specifics of the negotiations.

The refinery is a cornerstone of Tinubu’s economic reforms, aimed at stabilizing the economy and improving the nation’s energy security.

Furthermore, the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) signaled that it plans to end its role as the sole domestic buyer of gasoline produced by the Dangote refinery.

This shift paves the way for other retailers to negotiate directly with the Lagos-based plant as Nigeria moves toward full deregulation of its fuel market.

With full deregulation, pump prices—already up by 45% in September—are likely to increase further.

Ending gasoline price controls from the refinery could also result in the effective elimination of fuel subsidies. In 2022 alone, fuel subsidies cost Nigeria approximately $10 billion.

Phasing out these subsidies is seen as a crucial step in alleviating the strain on public finances and promoting a market-driven pricing mechanism for petroleum products.

The government’s reforms aim to boost economic resilience, reduce inflationary pressures, and create a more sustainable energy sector for the country’s future.