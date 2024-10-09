Nigeria Moves to Sanction Starlink Over 97% Price Hike Without Regulatory Approval

Nigeria has initiated steps to sanction Starlink Inc., the satellite internet provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk, after it raised prices without obtaining regulatory approval.

SpaceX’s Starlink division recently increased its monthly subscription fee by 97%, from 38,000 naira to 75,000 naira ($46), citing “excessive inflation.” Additionally, equipment costs rose by 34%, reaching 590,000 naira.

Under Nigerian law, telecommunications providers must secure approval from regulators before adjusting their tariffs.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced it had “commenced pre-enforcement action on the licensee” as of October 3, following Starlink’s decision to implement the price hike before receiving regulatory consent. While the company did file a request with the NCC, it went ahead with the price changes before the commission had made its decision.

“The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval” of the regulator, the NCC emphasized. In response, Starlink pointed to an Oct. 1 statement from Elon Musk on X, where he explained that Starlink’s prices must align with the rate of inflation in each country. In Nigeria, inflation hit a nearly three-decade high of 32.2% in August.

The NCC, however, has not approved any price hikes by telecom operators in recent years. In 2022, the commission ordered MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Airtel Africa Plc to reverse a 10% increase in their tariffs, reinforcing its stance on unauthorized price adjustments.