Naira Depreciates to N1,625.13 per Dollar, Reflecting 4.05% Loss on Official Market

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The naira depreciated at the official market on Wednesday, trading at N1,625.13 to the dollar.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the naira lost N63.37 during the trading session.

This decline represents a 4.05% drop compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday, when the naira exchanged at N1,561.76 to the dollar.

Additionally, the total daily turnover decreased significantly to $170.6 million on Wednesday, down from $253.68 million recorded on Tuesday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira fluctuated between N1,652 and N1,560 against the dollar, highlighting ongoing volatility in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

The recent depreciation underscores ongoing challenges facing the naira amid inflationary pressures and trade imbalances.