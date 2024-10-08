Nigeria’s $6 Billion Foreign Investment Surge: A Drop in the Bucket for 133 Million Living in Poverty

LAGOS, Oct 8 – Nigeria’s foreign capital inflows have surged to approximately $6 billion in the first half of 2024, a dramatic increase from $2.16 billion during the same period last year. This rebound follows the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent relaxation of currency controls as part of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

However, despite this influx of foreign investment, Nigeria is grappling with significant economic challenges, including an alarming poverty rate and rising unemployment. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployment rate reached 40.6% in the second quarter of 2023 , while approximately 133 million Nigerians—about 63% of the population—live in multidimensional poverty, which encompasses lack of access to education, health, and living standards .

The government’s decision to remove petrol and electricity subsidies has further burdened citizens, significantly increasing the cost of living. Inflation is being fueled by domestic issues such as poor infrastructure and energy instability, alongside global pressures from events like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In response, the CBN has implemented several interest rate hikes this year, aiming to attract investment and curb inflation, although the impact on the average Nigerian remains uncertain.

While the rise in foreign capital inflows signals a potential recovery, the underlying economic issues pose ongoing challenges for the country, highlighting the need for effective reforms to improve living standards.