Mali’s Militocractic Government Seeks $500 Million in Taxes and Fines from Barrick Gold

Mali’s military government is demanding at least 300 billion CFA francs (approximately $512 million) in unpaid taxes and dividends from Barrick Gold, the world’s second-largest gold producer. The move comes as part of a broader push by the Malian government to renegotiate agreements with mining firms and recover more revenue.

Following an audit of mining contracts last year, the government has ramped up efforts to secure funds, including detaining some Barrick employees and threatening mining licenses.

The dispute centers on retroactive tax adjustments and unpaid dividends, with Barrick contesting the claims but negotiating with the government.

Mali, along with other African nations, is seeking a larger share of the profits from its mining industry, particularly with its revised mining code that could raise state and private interests in projects to 35%.

