ASDGEPI: Fighting Climate Change Via SDGs and Ecosystem Preservation

By Amb. Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi,

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The international community have invested in quantum human and financial resources, together with time and efforts towards actualizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), as the issue of climate change and ecosystem preservation continue to gain momentum.

At the center of these proactive measures is grassroot mobilization and awareness campaigns on sustainable practices, capable of protecting our immediate environments against emerging disasters.

Climate change is a global phenomenon, but its impacts vary widely across different regions. In Nigeria, its effects have manifested in increasingly severe and erratic weather patterns, leading to recurrent floods and prolonged droughts during the rainy season.

However, a new era of environmental protection was birthed in Nigeria with the unveiling and induction of ambassadors dedicated to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ecosystem preservation.

This landmark initiative, spearheaded by the Ambassadors for SDGs and Ecosystem Preservation Initiative (ASDGEPI), aims to galvanize collective action toward mitigating the impacts of climate change while fostering sustainable environmental practices.

The induction ceremony, held on September 26th, 2024 in Abuja, saw the official unveiling of the ambassadors by the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surveyor Adebomeyin Abdulganiyu, in the presence of key stakeholders from government ministries, media, civil society, academia, and traditional institutions.

Without a doubt, the event marked a significant step in Nigeria’s environmental conservation efforts, as the ambassadors are tasked with championing advocacy campaigns across the country to raise awareness of ecosystem-friendly practices. This is seen as a timely intervention, given the escalating threats posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

Surveyor Abdulganiyu emphasized the urgency of the campaign, noting that Nigeria is grappling with an increasing number of natural disasters—predominantly triggered by climate change.

These disasters, ranging from severe flooding to droughts, have devastated various communities across the nation. He called on the newly inducted ambassadors to approach their duties with passion and diligence, urging them to use their platforms to drive the necessary behavioral changes that will protect the environment.

He also called for increased funding to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change. According to him, climate change is not an abstract concept; it is a reality that affects millions of Nigerians every day. From the coastal erosion in Lagos to the desertification in the North, the nation is facing a crisis that demands immediate action and investment.

Another important issue emphasized by the Surveyor General is the relevant role of surveying in understanding and mitigating the impacts of climate change. He illustrated how accurate land measurements and geospatial data are essential for effective urban planning, disaster management, and environmental conservation.

The Surveyor General’s submissions were echoed by Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, the Founder and Convener of ASDGEPI, who highlighted how human-induced environmental degradation, coupled with the impacts of climate change, has left Nigeria vulnerable to recurring disasters.

Comrade Ogakwu lamented the lack of adequate information dissemination about climate risks, particularly at the grassroots level, which hinders proactive responses from both citizens and authorities.

Ogakwu mentioned recent events, such as the floods in Maiduguri and earth tremors in the Mpape area of Abuja, as stark reminders of the urgent need for environmental consciousness. “The Maiduguri floods could have been avoided if there had been adequate information flow to prompt timely interventions by authorities,” he said, underscoring the need for improved communication and action on climate risks.

It is against this background that ambassadors inducted at the event are drawn from a wide cross-section of society, including civil society organizations, the media, religious and traditional leaders, civil servants, and private sector stakeholders.

These individuals will play a pivotal role in advocating for sustainable practices in their respective domains. Their primary mission is to sensitize the public about the dangers of unregulated environmental practices and promote SDG number 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

In particular, the ambassadors are expected to initiate community-level campaigns that encourage ecosystem-friendly behaviors, such as afforestation, waste management, and the protection of water bodies. With Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, urban expansion, and industrial activities, unchecked environmental exploitation has contributed to increased greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, and the destruction of natural habitats.

Ogakwu highlighted that Nigeria’s environmental challenges are not isolated but form part of a global crisis. He noted that the SDGs provide a comprehensive framework for addressing these issues through international cooperation. “Our world stands at the crossroads of profound environmental, social, and economic challenges,” Ogakwu stated, adding that the climate crisis is already impacting every aspect of life in Nigeria, from agriculture and water resources to urban infrastructure and industries.

He stressed that the SDGs present an extraordinary opportunity for global leadership and collective action, with Nigeria needing to play a proactive role in advancing these goals. In particular, SDG 13, which focuses on climate action, is central to the ASDGEPI campaign. Ogakwu reiterated that without strong implementation of countermeasures, environmental disasters will only worsen, bringing greater harm to vulnerable communities.

The induction event was attended by representatives from key government ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Ministry of Works, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National Agency for the Great Green Wall. Their participation underscores the Nigerian government’s recognition of the critical need for multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing the climate crisis.

These agencies play essential roles in the implementation of environmental policies, disaster management, and sustainable development initiatives. For instance, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall is charged with combating desertification in northern Nigeria by promoting reforestation and sustainable land management practices. NEMA, on the other hand, is responsible for coordinating disaster response and recovery efforts, particularly in regions affected by climate-induced disasters like floods and droughts.

Therefore, as the ambassadors take on their new roles, their success will depend on the continued support and collaboration of government bodies, the private sector, and local communities. They must leverage their positions to foster a culture of environmental responsibility, where every individual understands their role in protecting the planet for future generations.

Moreover, the campaign must be backed by concrete policy actions, such as stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, increased investment in renewable energy, and the promotion of green technologies. Educational programs targeting young people and rural communities will also be vital in ensuring that sustainable practices become ingrained in Nigerian society.

In a nutshell, the unveiling of the Ambassadors for SDGs and Ecosystem Preservation marks a critical moment in Nigeria’s fight against climate change

Notwithstanding, by fostering greater awareness and collective action, the initiative promises to create a more resilient and sustainable future for the nation, where environmental conservation is not just a goal but a shared responsibility.

MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi is an Ambassadors for SDGs and Ecosystem Preservation Initiative (ASDGEPI). He wrote from Kano via; ymukhtar944@gmail.com