Dangote Refinery Would Propel Africa Out of Poverty – AU’s Ibn Chambas

…a testament to Dangote’s foresight, African entrepreneurship

Celebrated diplomat and African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has described the 650,000bpd Dangote Refinery, as a transformational project that would propel Africa out of poverty. The Chairman of the African Union High-Level Panel on Sudan made this statement during his visit to the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, over the weekend.

Noting that the world-class refinery is a testament to Aliko Dangote’s foresight, Nigeria’s ingenuity, and African entrepreneurship, Chambas emphasised that the Dangote Group is leading the way for the private sector in Africa.

“I believe these are the types of transformational projects that would propel Africa out of poverty. Projects like the Dangote Refinery create jobs, have multiplier effect on the national and regional economies, provide cheaper and reliable fuel for transportation, agriculture, and industries. In short, they lubricate the real economy. The Dangote Group is leading the way for the private sector in Africa which has a pivotal role to play in the fight against poverty and in creating opportunities for the youth. This is a veritable pathway to silencing the Guns,” he said.

The former president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his “business acumen, courage, tenacity, and vision matched with action” in successfully driving such a mega project to completion. He noted that Dangote had cemented his status as a true leader of the African private sector.

Ibn Chambas also praised President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a consistent supply of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery. “I would also like to take this opportunity to salute President Bola Tinubu for his bold and forthright decision to ensure provision of regular and dependable supplies of Nigeria crude oil to the Dangote Refinery.

“As a successful entrepreneur in his own right with a proud record of success in the private sector in the past, Tinubu understands the challenges. He has demonstrated commitment to creating an enabling business environment in Nigeria in general, and the smooth operation of the refinery in particular. I encourage all Africans across the continent and in the diaspora to visit the Dangote Refinery for inspection.

“A visit to the refinery provides an insight into the tremendous potential and hope there is, not only for Nigeria but, indeed, for the entire African continent,” he said.