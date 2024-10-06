Nigeria Officially Commences Crude Oil Sales in Naira

Nigeria has begun selling crude oil and refined petroleum products in naira, a move aimed at stabilizing fuel prices and reducing reliance on foreign exchange.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This policy is expected to ease pressure on the naira, stabilize the dollar-naira exchange rate, and help control inflation.

In August 2024, Nigeria’s oil production reached approximately 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), just shy of its 2024 target of 1.7 million bpd. However, the average price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude remains lower than the budget benchmark at $71 per barrel .

Global oil prices have been volatile due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which accounts for about one-third of the world’s seaborne oil trade. The ongoing conflict in the region, combined with OPEC+ supply cuts, has created uncertainty, with potential for further price spikes if the conflict escalates .

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s policy to sell crude in naira is expected to increase local refining capacity, reduce dependence on imported fuel, and potentially reinvest savings from imports into other sectors of the economy . This strategic shift, combined with efforts to curb oil theft, has already led to a boost in Nigeria’s export earnings by approximately N188.7 billion in August 2024 .