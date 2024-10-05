Nigeria’s Central Bank to Automate Forex Trading by December; Naira Hits 1,634/USD

ABUJA, Oct 4 Nigeria’s central bank will automate foreign currency trades by December, replacing the current over-the-counter system to boost transparency and remove market distortions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that the new system aims to ensure a market-driven exchange rate accessible to the public, as it seeks to enhance liquidity in the currency markets.

“This development is expected to reduce speculative activities, eliminate market distortions, and give the CBN improved oversight,” the bank stated in a circular dated Oct. 2. A two-week test run will be conducted in November, though specific dates have not been revealed.

The move comes after currency controls introduced during the 2017 economic crisis led to the establishment of multiple exchange rate regimes, including the current over-the-counter system that obscured the true state of the naira.

Under the old system, banks could only execute buy or sell orders based on customer demand, restricting dollar supply and affecting economic stability.

The new automated system will offer real-time data on prices and buy/sell orders, increasing transparency.

LSEG data showed the naira at 1,634 per dollar at 1240 GMT on Friday, following a series of record lows in both official and parallel markets since last year’s currency market liberalization.