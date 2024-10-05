Nigerian Private Sector Activity Expands in September, PMI Rises to 50.5 Amid New Orders Surge

ABUJA, Oct 4 – Nigerian private sector activity grew for the second consecutive month in September, driven by an increase in new orders, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, according to a central bank business survey released on Friday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 50.5 points in September, up from 50.2 in August. The reading remains above the 50-point threshold, indicating an expansion in private-sector activity.

The PMI, one of the key indicators considered by the central bank’s monetary policy committee in setting interest rates, showed that 23 out of 36 sub-sectors recorded growth. Cement led the sectors with the highest increase, while transportation and warehousing experienced the largest decline.

Sectors such as non-metallic mineral products, petroleum, and coal products saw no change in activity during the month.

Despite the positive performance in the private sector, President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms—particularly the adjustments to the currency market and the removal of petrol and electricity subsidies—have contributed to inflationary pressures, reducing consumer purchasing power.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year in an effort to curb inflation, although analysts warn that this has also increased borrowing costs, negatively affecting economic activity.