Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigerian Private Sector Activity Expands in September, PMI Rises to 50.5 Amid New Orders Surge

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Oct 4 – Nigerian private sector activity grew for the second consecutive month in September, driven by an increase in new orders, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, according to a central bank business survey released on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 50.5 points in September, up from 50.2 in August. The reading remains above the 50-point threshold, indicating an expansion in private-sector activity.

The PMI, one of the key indicators considered by the central bank’s monetary policy committee in setting interest rates, showed that 23 out of 36 sub-sectors recorded growth. Cement led the sectors with the highest increase, while transportation and warehousing experienced the largest decline.

Sectors such as non-metallic mineral products, petroleum, and coal products saw no change in activity during the month.

Despite the positive performance in the private sector, President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms—particularly the adjustments to the currency market and the removal of petrol and electricity subsidies—have contributed to inflationary pressures, reducing consumer purchasing power.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year in an effort to curb inflation, although analysts warn that this has also increased borrowing costs, negatively affecting economic activity.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Central Bank to Automate Forex Trading by December; Naira Hits 1,634/USD
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Automate Forex Trading by December; Naira Hits 1,634/USD

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Oct 4 Nigeria’s central bank will automate...

Nigeria Targets $10 Billion in Offshore Gas Investments with New Tax Breaks

Rabi Umar Rabi Umar -
  Nigeria hopes to attract as much as $10 billion...

El-Rufai declares intent to return to politics in 2027

Rabi Umar Rabi Umar -
Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared...

El-Rufai declares intent to return to politics in 2027

Rabi Umar Rabi Umar -
Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Automate Forex Trading by December; Naira Hits 1,634/USD

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
ABUJA, Oct 4 Nigeria’s central bank will automate...

Nigeria Targets $10 Billion in Offshore Gas Investments with New Tax Breaks

Analysis 0
  Nigeria hopes to attract as much as $10 billion...

El-Rufai declares intent to return to politics in 2027

Politics & Govt News 0
Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Automate Forex Trading by December; Naira Hits...

Emman Tochi - 0