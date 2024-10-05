Menu
Nigeria Targets $10 Billion in Offshore Gas Investments with New Tax Breaks

By: Rabi Umar

Date:

 

Nigeria hopes to attract as much as $10 billion in new investments in deep-water gas exploration through tax breaks and other measures proposed in a new policy framework, according to a government official.

The Federal Executive Council has approved the framework, which will now move to the National Assembly to be passed into law, President Bola Tinubu said earlier this week. The new policy aims to accelerate developments in Nigeria’s offshore gas sector, where an estimated 67% of resources remain untapped.

The framework offers tax credits for new investments in deep-water gas projects. Tinubu’s special adviser, Olu Verheijen, stated on Thursday that the policy is designed to unlock between $5 billion and $10 billion of new investments in the near to medium term. The government also plans to introduce a gas-production allowance for greenfield developments in onshore and shallow-water locations that begin producing by January 1, 2029.

Once enacted, the policy is expected to fast-track natural gas development, reduce reliance on fossil fuels for transportation, and enhance Nigeria’s energy security, said Verheijen, who also leads the Energy Office of the Presidency.

Global companies are projected to spend around $90 billion on deep-water oil and gas projects in the coming years, and Nigeria’s reforms aim to tap into this investment pool, she added.

Since taking office in May 2023, President Tinubu has implemented a series of reforms that have attracted more than $30 billion in foreign direct investment. While these changes have been welcomed by investors, they have also led to a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s most populous nation, sparking protests.

The new gas policy could be a pivotal step in transforming Nigeria’s energy sector and positioning the country as a major player in global gas production.

Rabi Umar
Rabi Umarhttp://Naija247news.com
Rabi Ummi Umar is a dedicated journalism intern currently enhancing her skills in the media industry.

