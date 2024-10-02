‘We All Know Davido Is Wack, No Talent’ – wizkid

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has resumed his long-standing rift with his colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, sparking a heated exchange with fans on social media.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija News reports that drama started on Tuesday after Davido announced his first single of 2024, revealing that the track will be a hit.

However, Wizkid, on his X page, wrote: “P***y boys dropping mid again, una don tire! Make una go rest small!”

Although the ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker did not mention Davido’s name, fans interpreted the tweet as a direct shot at Davido.

A fan of Davido, however, fired back at Wizkid, accusing him of using the ‘Assurance’ crooner to chase clout.

The user wrote: “So if you no beef @davido your song won’t sell??”

Responding, Wizkid said: “I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent!

Wizkid’s response and follow-up tweets implied his messages were aimed towards Davido.

The singer further dismissed Davido’s extensive records archives, describing them as “trash,” arguing that his catalogue boasts superior songs.

He added, “80 trash ! We got 80 albums for any song y’all drop! P***y boys!”

(www.naija247news.com)