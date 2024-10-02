Lagos Road Accident Claims 10 Lives After Bus Collides with Stationary Vehicle

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Wednesday along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway when a commercial bus collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the death of at least 10 passengers, including three children.

Naija News gathered that the accident occurred near Abule-Osun, heading towards Iyana-Iba.

Three passengers miraculously survived the crash and were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:15 a.m. on October 2, 2024.

An eyewitness, Anthony Ogah, recounted the heartbreaking event, explaining that the bus, a Toyota Sienna with registration number BDG 342 FS, was fully loaded with passengers travelling from the eastern part of Nigeria.

The bus, allegedly speeding, rammed into the back of a parked SHACMAN truck that had no visible registration number.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed that excessive speeding was a primary factor in the fatal accident.

” Further investigations revealed that the truck, which was laden with granite, was parked on the road shutting down about half of the carriageway, while the Toyota Sienna on top speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

“Unfortunately, 10 passengers lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, while three were critically injured.

“One out of the two initial surviving female adults of the crash later died. The dead passengers include; three male adults, four female adults, two female children and one male child.

“The female adult, and the two rescued children, fortunately, survived the crash after receiving immediate medical attention from Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS at the incident scene before they were subsequently, taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja for further treatment.

“Emergency responders, including LASEMA and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, promptly rescued the injured passengers,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

Emergency responders, including personnel from LASEMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigerian Police, and the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

SEHMU officials evacuated the bodies of the victims to the mortuary.

NAN