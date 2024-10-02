Menu
Nollywood

Idris Elba to Star in TV Adaptation of Nigeria’s Chinua Achebe’s Acclaimed Novel “Things Fall Apart”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Idris Elba is set to lead and executive produce a TV series based on the classic 1958 Nigerian novel Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, a groundbreaking literary work that has resonated globally for decades. The adaptation, produced by A24 and Elba’s 22Summers production company, will explore the gripping story of Okonkwo, a fearless Igbo warrior, whose quest to uphold his culture faces immense challenges as British colonizers encroach on his world.

Elba, playing Okonkwo, will bring to life the character’s intense struggle between preserving tradition and facing inevitable change. The project, also executive produced by David Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon banner, is a long-awaited screen adaptation of a novel that has shaped modern literature. No writer or showrunner has yet been confirmed, and the series is still awaiting a network.

Originally published in 1958 as part of The African Trilogy, Achebe’s Things Fall Apart has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of the “12 Greatest Books Ever Written” by Encyclopedia Britannica. Its influence stretches far beyond literature, inspiring artists such as The Roots and filmmakers like Ryan Coogler. The novel has previously been adapted into a 1971 film, a 1987 Nigerian miniseries, and a theatrical production at the Kennedy Center.

Elba, recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in Hijack, will collaborate with Gina Carter under the 22Summers banner, alongside Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka. Achebe Masterworks is also listed as an executive producer. With its rich narrative and cultural depth, the series promises to be a powerful retelling of a story that has impacted readers and thinkers across the globe.

Elba is represented by The Artists Partnership, while Oyelowo is represented by CAA and Hamilton Hodell.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

