Politics & Govt News

El-Rufai declares intent to return to politics in 2027

By: Rabi Umar

Date:

Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared his intention to return to politics in 2027.

El-Rufai, who made his intention public in an interview on Freedom Radio Kaduna yesterday, also strongly denied the allegations by the kaduna State House of Assembly that N423bn was stolen or misappropriated under his watch as the governor of the state.

“I intend to return to politics in 2027 after completing my studies. There is no retirement in politics. By the will of Allah, we will return and continue serving the people.

“I didn’t join politics to steal money or enrich myself. I was satisfied with what I had before becoming governor,” El-Rufai said.

NAN

(www.naija247news.com)

El-Rufai declares intent to return to politics in 2027
Rabi Umar
