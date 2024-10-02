Boko Haram Terrorists In Fresh Attacks Slaughter Five, Abduct 15 Farmers In Borno

The incident occurred just hours after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum reassured farmers of adequate security during their Independence Day messages.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly slaughtered five farmers and abducted 15 others in the Ngoshe Community of Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

The incident occurred just hours after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum reassured farmers of adequate security during their Independence Day messages.

Sources revealed that the terrorists struck as farmers were working in their fields, leading to the massacre of five individuals and the killing of Jubril Zarana, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who bravely aided security forces in repelling the attack.

One of the sources told Vanguard that, “We deeply regret to inform you of the abduction of approximately 15 farmers, including children, women, and the elderly, by Boko Haram terrorists in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The attack also claimed the lives of Jubril Dada Zarana, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and five other civilians. The terrorists ambushed the farmers while they were working in their fields.

“Despite the efforts of security forces, including the Army and CJTF, they were unable to hold off the attackers for long. Jubril Zarana tragically lost his life defending his community, while the other victims were taken alive.

“After reaching their base, the terrorists brutally executed five of the captives: Isa Musa Moh’d Diyara, Doglas, Salawuddin Suleman Dauda Lawan, Maryam Gwambran, and Baba Amos.”

“Three women captives were later released. They reported that several victims, including Anna Andrew Gadzawaga, Hauwa Braga, and two young boys, remain held hostage,” another source stated.

“Among the still missing are Babawo Kanin Shagari, Ummi Trabos, Babson Yaron Teacher, and others.

It said, “To our fellow Gwoza citizens, please keep these individuals in your prayers during this time of despair.

“On this Independence Day, meant to celebrate freedom, human rights, and progress, our people are instead experiencing sorrow, fear, and hopelessness.

“Despite severe hardships and the lack of basic necessities, they choose to remain in their homeland out of love for their country. Neither the government nor NGOs have provided them with food supplies, and the little farming they do to survive comes at the risk of their lives,” they added.

NAN

(www.naija247news.com)