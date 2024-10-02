APC Slams PDP for Criticizing President Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech

The All Progressive Congress has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a shameful party seeking relevance.

The ruling party made the statement while reacting to the opposition’s submission on President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that the PDP has accused Tinubu of making claims of achievements in his speech.

The opposition party argued that Tinubu’s speech exposed the APC’s insensitivity to the struggles of Nigerians.

They insisted that Tinubu’s speech was a “complete waste of time,” emphasizing that it failed to address the pressing economic and security issues currently plaguing the country.

The PDP slammed the speech for its failure to acknowledge the difficulties faced by millions of Nigerians, including economic hardship, unemployment, and extreme poverty.

Reacting, via a statement by its Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, the APC said the opposition’s reaction stemmed from its frustration over the ruling party achieving what they could not.

He stated, “For the PDP, rather than burying their heads in shame, they claimed the President’s speech is empty.

“What the PDP should understand is that since their departure from the political scene, sanity has returned to Nigeria, and peace has been restored to the country and to Abuja, the seat of power.

“Since the PDP left office, the situation has improved day by day under the APC government.During the PDP’s time, there was no peace in Abuja, making it difficult for a sitting President to address the nation from Eagle Square.

“Under an APC-led federal government, Nigerians are experiencing peace of mind. Therefore, the PDP’s reaction to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech is nothing but an afterthought; they are merely reacting because they see what they failed to achieve being accomplished by the APC government. By the grace of God, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will move Nigeria forward.”

