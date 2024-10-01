Menu
Nigeria Approves ExxonMobil’s $1.28 Billion Asset Sale to Seplat Amid $30 Billion in New Investments

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

ABUJA, Oct 1 – President Bola Tinubu announced that Nigeria will approve ExxonMobil’s $1.28 billion sale of its onshore assets to Seplat Energy in the coming days, following regulatory clearance. This deal, first announced in 2022, has been closely watched by investors and signals the likelihood of approval for similar transactions, such as Shell’s asset sale to Renaissance.

The approval comes as Nigeria works to attract foreign direct investments, with over $30 billion secured since Tinubu took office. Despite these economic reforms, including currency devaluation and subsidy cuts, Nigeria faces challenges like crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, pressuring oil output.

ExxonMobil has also proposed a $10 billion offshore investment, demonstrating renewed confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector.

