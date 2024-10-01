Lagos State Urges Property Owners to Comply with Land Use Charge as Land Fraud Losses Reach N1.27 Trillion

Lagos, Sept. 29, 2024 (NAN) — The Lagos State Government has called on property owners to voluntarily comply with the payment of the Land Use Charge (LUC) to support the state’s infrastructure development. This appeal comes in the wake of rising concerns over property fraud in Lagos, which has cost the state an estimated N1.27 trillion over the past five years .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the Parkview Residents’ Association General Meeting in Ikoyi, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, emphasized the importance of paying the LUC to address infrastructure challenges. He highlighted the low compliance rate among elites in highbrow estates, urging property owners to fulfill their civic responsibility.

Oluyomi also offered a 15% discount as an incentive for early payment and explained the legal implications of refusing to pay the LUC. The commissioner assured that exemptions were available for elderly citizens and a few other categories, but stressed that voluntary compliance was key to avoiding legal action.

In a bid to increase compliance, the state government has employed 500 ad-hoc staff to raise awareness, starting with major areas like Lagos Island, Victoria Island, and Eti-Osa. So far, only eight out of about 200 estates in the axis have been visited, but efforts are ongoing to cover more areas before the year ends.

Oluyomi further warned that if property owners continue to refuse compliance, the government will publish the names of defaulters. The state also plans to collaborate with professional bodies and financial stakeholders to host workshops on the LUC, aiming to make voluntary compliance more widespread before resorting to legal enforcement.

This push for compliance comes as Lagos battles widespread property fraud. Over the years, land and property scams have skyrocketed, contributing to massive financial losses across the state . Addressing this issue alongside LUC compliance is part of the government’s larger effort to stabilize the real estate sector and secure public revenue for development projects.