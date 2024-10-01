GX Market Capitalisation Gains N57 Billion as All-Share Index Rises 0.10%

Lagos, Sept. 30, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) opened positively on Monday, recording a gain of N57 billion. The market capitalisation rose from N56.578 trillion to N56.635 trillion, reflecting an increase of 0.10%. Similarly, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.10%, or 130.11 points, closing at 98,558.79, up from 98,458.68.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return also increased to 31.81%, driven by investor interest in tier-one banking stocks, including Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Access Corporation. The market breadth ended positively, with 32 gainers and 23 losers.

Leading the gainers, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Africa Prudential, and Secure Electronic Technology each surged by 10% to close at N2.75, N9.90, and 66k per share, respectively. Triple G rose 9.93% to N4.54, while Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc increased by 9.91% to N1.22.

On the losers’ side, Ellah Lakes dropped 9.96% to N4.43, followed by Neimeth, which fell 9.81% to N1.93. Academy Press decreased 9.78% to N4.43, Caverton lost 9.70% to N2.42, and UPL shed 8.44% to close at N2.17.

Market activity showed a notable increase, with trade turnover rising by 1,576.22%. A total of 1.86 billion shares valued at N111.58 billion changed hands in 10,583 deals, compared to 797.21 million shares worth N6.66 billion in 7,764 deals during the previous session.

Guinness led both volume and value, trading 1.27 billion shares worth N103.87 billion. Investor interest in the stock surged after the company’s Board of Directors confirmed the progress of Diageo’s sale of its majority stake to Tolaram. This significant transaction involves Diageo’s 58.02% stake in Guinness Nigeria and marks a pivotal change for the company after decades of majority ownership by Diageo.