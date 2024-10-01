First Bank Boosts Economic Growth via Arts as Creative Industry Adds N239 Billion to Nigeria’s GDP

Lagos, Sept. 30, 2024 (NAN) — First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is leveraging Nigeria’s growing creative sector, which contributed approximately N239 billion to the nation’s GDP, to promote economic growth and cultural preservation through its First@arts initiative. This effort was highlighted during the bank’s sponsorship of the stage play Kúrunmí, held in Lagos on Sunday night.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Oluseyi Oyefeso, FBN’s Executive Director for Retail Banking, South Directorate, emphasized the bank’s mission to harness the talents of Nigeria’s youth. The Kúrunmí production, which involved a large cast and crew, demonstrates how the arts can create jobs, drive economic development, and safeguard Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Oyefeso noted that the creative sector holds immense potential for engaging young Nigerians in productive activities, promoting job creation, and enhancing economic sustainability.