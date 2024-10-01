Menu
Citi Projects Naira to Weaken to 1,800 Per Dollar in 2025 Amid 17% Oil Price Drop Threatens Nigeria's Revenue

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naira Faces Continued Pressure as Oil Prices Drop 17%, Citi Predicts Further Decline to 1,800 Per Dollar by 2025

Nigeria’s naira fell to a record low of 1,667 per dollar last week before recovering to 1,542 by Monday, driven by reduced foreign capital inflows and a significant drop in oil prices. Global crude prices plunged 17% last quarter and are currently trading at $71.05 per barrel, with Citigroup forecasting a further decline to $65 by the first quarter of next year.

David Cowan, Citigroup Inc.’s chief Africa economist, believes that while the naira remains under pressure, structural reforms may help Nigeria manage this economic downturn better than in the past. “We see a clear story that structural changes are starting to play out across the economy,” Cowan said in a note to clients.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, relies heavily on oil exports for foreign currency but also spends substantial amounts importing refined petroleum. In 2022, fuel subsidies alone cost the government $10 billion. However, this dynamic is expected to change with the recent launch of billionaire Aliko Dangote’s refinery near Lagos, which has started producing gasoline. Starting Tuesday, Nigeria will sell crude to the refinery in naira, potentially easing foreign-exchange strains.

Cowan also highlighted the possibility that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may allow further naira depreciation, especially if oil prices continue to fall. Under Governor Olayemi Cardossa, the CBN might maintain a “willing seller-willing buyer” approach, despite political pressures to prevent further weakening. Historically, falling oil prices led the CBN to restrict naira depreciation, resulting in foreign-exchange shortages.

Inflation trends will also influence the naira’s performance. Cowan expects inflation to gradually decline by 2025, which could ease demand for foreign currency and support the naira. However, this will depend on whether the central bank can balance currency stability with inflation control while gradually reducing interest rates.

Citi forecasts that the naira may weaken further, reaching 1,800 per dollar next year, but Cowan remains optimistic that this decline can be contained. He emphasized the importance of tighter monetary policies and positive real interest rates in stabilizing the naira, particularly if Nigeria can increase oil production and restore confidence in the currency.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

