CBN Partners with Microfinance Banks to Drive Financial Inclusion, Targeting N1.12 Trillion in Loans for MSMEs

Hong (Adamawa), Sept. 28, 2024 (NAN) — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a partnership with Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate growth in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Mr. Sah Nyashi, CBN Controller for the Yola Branch, made the announcement during the inauguration of Dabtikir Microfinance Bank Limited in Hong, Adamawa. He emphasized the importance of this collaboration for the effective implementation of the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme. “CBN will continue to partner with MFBs in MSME financing, especially when the less privileged need access to funds for economic development,” he stated.

MFBs play a crucial role in Nigeria’s financial landscape, currently providing services to approximately 35 million unbanked Nigerians . As of June 2022, loans from MFBs reached N1.12 trillion, representing a significant 115.7% increase from the previous year . This data underscores the vital role MFBs play in enhancing access to credit for the private sector.

Nyashi encouraged the local community to leverage these financial opportunities to improve their businesses and livelihoods. He highlighted that microfinancing is a strategic tool employed by the CBN to promote economic growth and sustainability.

Dr. Asongo Abraham, also speaking at the event, described MFBs as “a beacon” of hope for community development. He noted that access to capital is critical for small businesses to thrive, create jobs, and improve living standards. Abraham advised MFBs to embrace technology and build customer trust for successful operations.

Prof. Benson Baha, Provost of the College of Education in Hong, urged residents to open accounts with the new bank to facilitate social and economic development at the grassroots level. He explained that the establishment of the bank aims to foster rural development by providing accessible financial services to local communities.

The Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr. Bathiya Wesley, pledged support for MFBs, emphasizing their potential to enhance the social and economic well-being of the people. As the partnership between the CBN and MFBs unfolds, it is expected to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic revitalization and empower its citizens .