Economy

Burkina Faso Seeks to Revive National Airline Air Burkina with New Aircraft Purchase Amid Financial Struggles

Air Burkina, grounded since April due to a lack of funds, is attempting a comeback with the impending arrival of an Embraer 170. The national carrier currently has two non-operational aircraft: a parked Boeing 737-500 and a stored Embraer 175.

Outgoing Transport Minister Roland Somda announced that the government secured the E170 from a Chinese operator, aiming for service to resume by September. This marks a shift, as Air Burkina will now own the aircraft, moving away from its previous leasing model. Somda emphasized that leasing was not a sustainable solution for the airline’s future.

Additionally, like many small African airlines, Air Burkina has struggled with financial difficulties for years. In July, a potential financial backer, Investment Faso New, informed the country’s Prime Minister, Me Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambèla, of a partner willing to invest significant sums to help revive Air Burkina. The Prime Minister indicated that several proposals were on the table and a study would be conducted to determine the best option moving forward.

