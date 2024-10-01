Access Bank Relaunches ‘W’ Initiative in Zambia and Botswana, Empowers 3.6M Women with N338.6 Billion

Lagos, Sept. 30, 2024 (NAN) — Access Bank Plc has relaunched its ‘W’ Initiative in Zambia and Botswana to promote women’s empowerment across Southern Africa. Ms. Chizoma Okoli, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, announced this in Lagos, emphasizing the initiative’s role in driving financial inclusion and socio-economic growth in the region.

The ‘W’ Initiative offers a range of financial services tailored specifically for women, including savings and investment products, business loans, mentorship programs, and financial literacy resources. Okoli highlighted the importance of empowering women as a fundamental aspect of Access Bank’s mission to foster economic growth across Africa.

In discussions with key stakeholders, including Zambia’s Vice President, Mrs. W.K. Nalumango, the bank explored strategies for creating a supportive environment for women. Access Bank Zambia pledged a donation of 500,000 Kwacha towards nutritional programs, underscoring its commitment to community welfare.

In Botswana, the relaunch of the ‘W’ Initiative aims to set new standards for women’s financial empowerment, offering customized financial products that meet women’s unique needs. Managing Director Shepherd Aisam described the initiative as a “transformative platform” that includes vacation, health, and educational loans, along with high-interest savings accounts to foster long-term wealth building.

Over the past 17 years, Access Bank has demonstrated its dedication to women’s economic empowerment, investing over N338.6 billion in initiatives that have benefited approximately 3.6 million women. The bank operates through a network of more than 700 branches across three continents, serving over 60 million customers.