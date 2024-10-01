50 Cent Pays Over 1 Billion Naira to Flavor for Song “Game Changer” in Power Series

In a major international collaboration, renowned American rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has reportedly paid Nigerian artist Flavor over 1 billion naira for the rights to his hit song, Game Changer. The track will feature in a marriage scene in Power: Ghost, specifically in Season 4, Episode 9.

The cultural infusion doesn’t stop at the music. A Nigerian designer was also brought on board to create the outfits for the scene, further embedding African elements into the series. Flavor, known for staying true to his Nigerian roots, has seen significant success internationally by maintaining his unique blend of Afrobeat and highlife music, standing as an example of cultural authenticity paying off in global entertainment.

50 Cent’s decision to incorporate African music and fashion into his series is a nod to the growing influence of Nigerian culture in the global entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await the episode’s release, highlighting how African artists continue to make waves on international platforms.