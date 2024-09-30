Menu
Nigeria Receives $6.25 Billion as U.S. Oil Giants Pay Over $42 Billion to Foreign Governments in 2023 Transparency Disclosures

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Sept 30 – U.S. energy giants ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips have revealed they paid more than $42 billion to foreign governments in 2023, as part of the first-ever disclosure under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule mandating transparency in foreign transactions. Nigeria emerged as a major recipient, receiving $6.25 billion from Chevron in taxes and shared oil production revenues, which accounted for a significant portion of Chevron’s foreign payments, alongside Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

The new SEC regulation, stemming from the Dodd-Frank Act, was designed to provide more transparency in oil companies’ dealings with foreign governments and promote accountability. Advocates of transparency had been pushing for such rules for over a decade, arguing that the public should know how much foreign countries are benefiting from oil production compared to U.S. tax revenues. The disclosures also aim to shed light on whether nations like Nigeria are receiving their fair share for their natural resources.

Chevron’s substantial payments to foreign governments stand in stark contrast to the $1.99 billion it paid in the U.S. Similarly, ExxonMobil reported that nearly 90% of its global payments went to foreign governments in 2023, although Nigeria did not feature among its top recipients, which were primarily the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Malaysia. ConocoPhillips also revealed minimal U.S. payments, with just $1.3 billion of its $6.5 billion in global payments going to the U.S. .

For Nigeria, these payments are crucial for sustaining its economy, which relies heavily on oil revenues. Despite the large figures, there have been longstanding concerns about whether these funds are being used effectively to develop infrastructure and social programs. Critics argue that greater transparency in how these funds are allocated within Nigeria is needed to ensure they benefit the population.

The disparity in payments has reignited debates over whether U.S. oil companies should pay more in domestic taxes, given that the United States has become the world’s largest oil and gas producer, largely driven by the shale boom in places like the Permian Basin. The transparency disclosures raise critical questions about the fairness of the revenue-sharing models employed by oil companies in the U.S. and abroad.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

