Dangote Granite Mines disburses Scholarships to Students in Ijebu-Igbo Host Communities

As part of its social investment programme aimed at promoting educational development in its host communities, Dangote Granite Mines Limited has awarded multi-million naira scholarships to secondary school and tertiary institution students from Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu-North local government area of Ogun State over the weekend.

The company stated that the scholarship initiative underscores its commitment to empowering local communities through education and contributing to their overall development.

Describing the programme as a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability (CSR) activities, the Company’s General Manager of Community Relations, Mr. Joseph Alabi, noted that the scholarship award is an annual event designed to enhance educational opportunities for the community and align with broader educational goals in the state and Nigeria.

During the scholarship presentation, attended by traditional rulers and government officials in Ijebu-Igbo, Mr. Alabi noted that the company has consistently supported the Nigerian educational sector by establishing scholarship programmes in all the communities where it operates.

He emphasised that the scholarship reflects the company’s dedication to supporting Nigerian youths through education, underscoring its commitment to educational interventions for students from host communities impacted by its operations.

“By supporting these students, we are investing in their future and the future of Nigeria. That is why we are here today to award scholarships to 40 tertiary students and 20 secondary school students,” he stated.

Mr. Alabi noted that the Dangote Group is renowned for its community development initiatives, crediting the supportive relationship with host communities for the company’s ongoing efforts. “The host communities have encouraged us to continue our work, providing a conducive operating environment and fostering productive partnerships,” he added.

He remarked on the success of the programme, stating, “This initiative has helped students, especially those whose parents struggle to afford education, pursue their academic ambitions with greater ease. Beneficiaries will enjoy the scholarships until they graduate.”

While congratulating the recipients, Alabi urged them to remain dedicated to their studies, strive for excellence, and always give their best. “Your achievements are a testament to your determination, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, and we are honoured to celebrate your success with you today,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba (Dr.) Mufutau Adesesan Yusuf, the Sopenlukale of Oke Sopen, commended Dangote Group Chairman Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the various initiatives benefiting the community. He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing scholarship awards over the past five years and encouraged other industrialists to follow Dangote’s example for the growth of the nation.

The Oba urged parents to utilize the funds for their intended purpose, emphasizing that this would encourage the organization to continue its support for the community.

In response, some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Dangote Granite Mines, stating that the scholarships had significantly eased their educational expenses. Oladuni Ibrahim, a student at The Polytechnic Ibadan, thanked the Dangote Group for the scholarship, noting it has lessened the financial burden on their families amidst current economic challenges. “The scholarship has benefited us immensely by supporting less privileged students who aspire to further their education and achieve their dreams despite financial obstacles,” she stated.

Through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the Dangote Group continues to contribute to the educational system in Nigeria and Africa, believing that education is the foundation of any successful society.

Some of the foundation’s educational interventions include a N1 billion investment for Nigerian universities, a N500 million for developing a Business School at Bayero University Kano and N100 million for the proposed Otuoke University in Bayelsa State. The foundation also made a significant contribution to the educational sector by donating fully equipped facilities capable of accommodating 2,160 students, built at a cost of N1.2 billion, to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria.