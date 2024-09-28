“Surviving Nigeria’s Financial Chaos: A Parent’s Struggle to Fund Education Amidst Currency Crises”

By Remi Ogunpitan

In my opinion, the financial journey of sending my daughter and step-son (if I can even call him that) to university in the UK in 2015 was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Sure, my step-son had a UK passport, but because he’d spent over five years in Nigeria for secondary school, I had to fork out foreign student fees for both of them. At the time, I felt confident — after all, I had saved like a madman! With the exchange rate at N250 to £1.00, I thought I had it all under control. My plan? Pay all three years’ fees upfront, no sweat.

But let’s be honest, life in Nigeria doesn’t care about your plans. Just as they were set to start, the exchange rate doubled to N500 to £1.00. All my hard-earned savings for three years of fees? Gone in an instant, leaving me with just enough to cover a single year. By the time they were finishing up their studies, the exchange rate had ballooned to N700 to £1.00. It’s hard to express the financial struggle Nigerian parents like me endure — working our fingers to the bone, only to be blindsided by currency wars while trying to pay for our kids’ education.

And then came 2023, when my daughter started her master’s program. You’d think things might have improved, but no. The Naira continued its free fall, fluctuating between N1,880 and N2,220 to £1.00. That year-long program? Another brutal financial blow.

I run a video, content production, and tech company on the side, and here’s where the irony kicks in. In the tech world, most of our equipment is priced in foreign currency. Since 2015, the cost of equipment in GBP hasn’t changed much. That £10k camera I bought back then? The latest version is still around £10k today. But in Nigeria, it’s a different story. Back in 2015, that camera cost me N2.5m; today, it’s N22.2m. Absolute madness! And don’t even get me started on overhead costs like fuel, power, airfare, and internet — they’ve soared by 200-400%. Yet, how can you keep raising prices or salaries when you’re squeezed by endless taxes from multiple regimes?

In all honesty, unless you’re living off “government money,” are a politician, or part of the elite laundering cash, surviving in Nigeria feels like running a marathon uphill… in quicksand.