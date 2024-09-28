Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Exchange Faces Sell-Offs from Tier-One Banking Stocks

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

: Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings Among Major Contributors

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) continued its downward trend on Friday, posting a 0.07 percent loss, equivalent to N37 billion, primarily due to sell-offs in major banking stocks.

Opening with a market capitalisation of N56.615 trillion, the NGX shed N37 billion, closing at N56.578 trillion. The All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 0.07 percent, or 65 points, ending the day at 98,458.68 points, down from 98,523.56 points. Year-to-date returns now reflect a decrease of 31.68 percent.

The market’s decline was influenced by notable selling pressure in companies like Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, and FCMB Group, along with consumer goods giants International Breweries and Unilever.

Market breadth ended negatively, with 26 losers compared to 21 gainers on the exchange floor. Caverton led the losses, down 9.76 percent to close at N2.68, while Northern Nigeria Flour Mills trailed with a 9.50 percent decline, closing at N31.90 per share. Other significant losers included UPL, down 8.85 percent to N2.37, McNichols, which dropped 8.57 percent to N1.60, and International Breweries, losing 6.96 percent to end at N4.01 per share.

Conversely, Beta Glass topped the gainers’ list, up 10 percent to close at N48.96, followed by Meyer Plc with a 9.93 percent increase to N7.75 per share. Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc advanced by 9.90 percent to N1.11, while Ellah Lakes Plc gained 9.82 percent, closing at N4.92 per share. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc also saw a rise of 9.65 percent, closing at N2.50 per share.

Analysis of market activities revealed a higher trade turnover compared to the previous session, with transaction values increasing by 0.72 percent. A total of 797.21 million shares valued at N6.66 billion were exchanged in 7,764 deals, compared to 344.36 million shares worth N6.61 billion traded in 9,005 deals on Thursday. Notably, Japaul Gold led in both volume and value, trading 591.19 million shares worth N1.47 billion.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira gains 2.24% against dollar at official market
Next article
Insurance Sector Faces Inflation Challenges as Claims Costs Rise
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Cocoa harvests are looking promising for the upcoming season,...

69.2% of Children in Kano State Face Multi-Dimensional Poverty, UNICEF Reports

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Muhammad Nur Tijani Zaria (Kaduna), Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN)...

Over 60% of Bank Customers Uninformed About Products, CBN Warns

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Ginika Okoye Lagos, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — The...

FCT Chosen as Tax Harmonization Model; Committee Advocates Technology in Revenue Collection

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Philip Yatai Abuja, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices

Cocoa 0
Cocoa harvests are looking promising for the upcoming season,...

69.2% of Children in Kano State Face Multi-Dimensional Poverty, UNICEF Reports

Analysis 0
By Muhammad Nur Tijani Zaria (Kaduna), Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN)...

Over 60% of Bank Customers Uninformed About Products, CBN Warns

Revenue and Taxation 0
By Ginika Okoye Lagos, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global...

Joseph Adam - 0