Nigeria Commits to Global Lead Poisoning Campaign, Targeting Vulnerable Communities

By Martha Agas

Abuja, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — Nigeria has officially joined the global initiative to combat lead poisoning, with a focus on protecting vulnerable and marginalized populations. This commitment was made by Dr. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, during the Lead-Free Future event, held alongside the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The event was organized by UNICEF and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to raise awareness about lead poisoning’s risks and promote preventive measures. In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, Alake announced plans to procure additional equipment for lead detection in affected communities, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Dr. Alake stressed the need for heightened awareness regarding the dangers faced by individuals involved in gold mining and other mineral extraction activities. He asserted that cleaning up lead contamination in communities could significantly improve child and maternal health outcomes.

The minister also indicated that the ministry is advocating for the integration of lead reduction strategies into local value addition processes. Reports from NAN highlight that individuals working in sectors such as mining, battery recycling, construction, and painting are at risk of lead exposure, which can lead to serious health issues, including neurological disorders, kidney and heart diseases, and reproductive problems.

The global campaign against lead poisoning is part of a voluntary partnership initiated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The Lead Paint Alliance, which guides these efforts, is chaired by the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and includes representatives from various governments, including Colombia, Moldova, Kenya, and Thailand.